In partnership with the province’s other post-secondary educational institutions, Saskatchewan Regional Colleges, including Great Plains College, are suspending all classes and programming for the remainder of this week (March 17-20).
In an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Regional College programs will be offered through alternative delivery options where possible, effective March 23.
Updated class schedule:
- March 17-20: in-person classes are suspended.
- March 20: more information will be provided to students regarding online or alternative delivery, where possible.
- March 23: alternative delivery programming for students will begin, where possible.
We appreciate that this is challenging time for student, faculty and staff. We will continue to work with you to share information as soon as it becomes available. Please note that our business development and safety training are not impacted at this time.
Regional college campuses are not closing. However, services may be limited at each campus. Please refer to our website for more details.
