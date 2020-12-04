Continuing to defy earlier predictions of a weak housing market due to COVID, the Saskatchewan real estate market remains strong and has outperformed last year’s market.
Across the province, sales were up over 54% from last November (and up 22.7% year-to-date), going from 697 to 1,077, new listings were down just over 4% (and down 14.6% year-to-date), going from 1,499 to 1,437) and the median sale price was up close to 1% (and essentially unchanged year-to-date), going from $265,000 to $267,574.
Inventories were also down in 18 of the 19 markets that the SRA tracks. Increased restrictions in place due to the rise in COVID cases throughout the province hasn’t deterred people from buying and selling real estate.
“Even before the new restrictions were in place, we had our members suspend open houses again and required them to wear masks with clients”, said SRA CEO Jason Yochim, “to help make sure that people stayed safe while buying and selling homes.”
And these safety precautions have helped to instill confidence in the market, making it easier for people to be in the market. Median sales prices were up in 11 of the 19 markets that the SRA tracks (with Melfort and Weyburn seeing the strongest declines while Swift Current and the Yorkton Region saw the greatest increases), while the number of sales were up in 18 of 19 markets. The strong real estate recovery seen after the province went into lockdown from March to May has continued to carry over into November. “Although November and December are generally much slower compared with the summer months, over 50% more sales than last November is simply amazing,” said Yochim. As the year draws to a close and inventory levels continue to be at low throughout much of the province, the steps that the SRA has taken to ensure the safety of the real estate market, combined with continued pent-up demand, could help to make this one of the best years for real estate in a long time.
Swift Current
Sales in Swift Current were up 100.0%, going from 13 in November 2019 to 26 in November 2020, and up 40.7% in the overall region, going from 27 to 38. In Swift Current, sales were 36.8% above the 5-year average (and 46.9% above the 10-year average), while in the larger region, sales were 21.0% above the 5-year average (and 21.8% above the 10-year average). Year-to-Date (YTD) sales in Swift Current rose 23.8% over last year, increasing from 206 to 255, while YTD sales in the larger region rose 22.9%, going from 363 to 446.
Sales volume was up 184.4% in the city, going from $2.5M to $7.2M in 2020 (42.5% above the 5-year average, and 61.8% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume in the city was $64.1M, an increase of 24.1% from last year. In the region, sales volume was up 22.3%, going from $73.2M to $89.6M (32.0% above the 5-year average and 42.3% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume increased 22.3% in the region, rising from $73.2M in 2019 to $89.6M in 2020.
In Swift Current, the number of new listings in November 2020 fell 28.9%, going from 38 to 27 (28.9% below the 5-year average and 11.5% below the 10-year average), while in the region, new listings fell 28.0% from 82 last year to 59 this year (21.8% below the 5-year average and 11.3% below the 10-year average). YTD new listings in the city fell 1.1%, going from 523 to 517,
while in the larger region, the number of new listings to date fell 3.2%, going from 1,063 to 1,029. Active listings fell 21.0% in Swift Current (down from 224 to 177) and fell 20.7% in the region (down from 536 to 425).
Inventory in Swift Current stood at 6.8 months (which is 60.5% below the level last year and 31.7% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 96.3%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers. Inventory in the larger region stood at 11.2 months (which is 43.7% below the level last year and 24.5% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 64.4%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers.
Homes in Swift Current stayed on the market an average of 66 days in November—down 50.4% from 133 days last year (but below the 5-year average of 91 days and below the 10-year average of 79 days). Homes in the region stayed on the market longer than homes in the city at 76 days on average in 2020, but also down from an average of 135 days last year (and 25.6% below the 5-year average).
Median home prices in Swift Current went from $187,900 to $256,000 (an increase of 36.2%) and were approximately 1.9% above the 5-year and 9.7% above the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in Swift Current was $232,823 which is 2.7% above the $226,764 price from the same time last year. Median home prices in the region went from $140,500 to $182,500 (an increase of 29.9%) and were approximately 4.7% below the 5-year and 2.4% below the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in the region was $177,750 which is 3.6% below the $184,482 price from the same time last year.
Regina
Sales in Regina were up 67.3%, going from 147 in November 2019 to 246 in November 2020, and up 77.1% in the overall region, going from 166 to 294. In Regina, sales were 26.3% above the 5-year average (and 21.0% above the 10-year average), while in the larger region, sales were 28.5% above the 5-year average (and 24.1% above the 10-year average). Year-to-Date (YTD) sales in Regina rose 15.5% over last year, increasing from 2,456 to 2,836, while YTD sales in the larger region rose 20.5%, going from 2,917 to 3,515.
Sales volume was up 78.5% in the city, going from $41.5M to $74.1M in 2020 (25.6% above the 5-year average, and 18.3% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume in the city was $871.2M, an increase of 17.2% from last year. In the region, sales volume was up 22.2%, going from $880.2M to $1,075.5M (28.1% above the 5-year average and 22.6% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume increased 22.2% in the region, rising from $880.2M in 2019 to $1,075.5M in 2020.
In Regina, the number of new listings in November 2020 rose 10.2%, going from 293 to 323 (0.8% above the 5-year average and 0.1% above the 10-year average), while in the region, new listings rose 11.4% from 341 last year to 380 this year (1.8% below the 5-year average and 2.0% below the 10-year average). YTD new listings in the city fell 3.2%, going from 4,923 to 4,764, while in the larger region, the number of new listings to date fell 4.6%, going from 6,233 to 5,949. Active listings fell 20.5% in Regina (down from 1,321 to 1,050) and fell 25.4% in the region (down from 1,827 to 1,363).
Inventory in Regina stood at 4.3 months (which is 52.5% below the level last year and 36.2% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 76.2%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers. Inventory in the larger region stood at 4.6 months (which is 57.9% below the level last year and 41.2% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 77.4%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers.
Homes in Regina stayed on the market an average of 59 days in November—down 9.2% from 65 days last year (and above the 5-year average of 59 days and above the 10-year average of 50 days). Homes in the region stayed on the market longer than homes in the city at 64 days on average in 2020, but also down from an average of 68 days last year (and 0.6% above the 5-year average).
Median home prices in Regina went from $280,000 to $295,750 (an increase of 5.6%) and were approximately 1.6% above the 5-year and 0.8% above the 10-year average median price. The MLS® Home Price Index (HPI)—a more accurate measure of house price trends—is down 7.8% from $268,300 to $289,100. Year-to-date, the median home price in Regina was $291,007 which is 1.0% above the $288,059 price from the same time last year. Median home prices in the region went from $280,000 to $285,500 (an increase of 2.0%) and were approximately 0.4% above the 5-year and 0.7% below the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in the region was $288,727 which is 1.0% above the $285,955 price from the same time last year.
Melfort
Sales in Melfort were up 33.3%, going from 6 in November 2019 to 8 in November 2020, and up 40.0% in the overall region, going from 15 to 21. In Melfort, sales were 53.8% above the 5-year average (and 14.3% above the 10-year average), while in the larger region, sales were 45.8% above the 5-year average (and 20.7% above the 10-year average). Year-to-Date (YTD) sales in Melfort fell 24.4% over last year, decreasing from 78 to 59, while YTD sales in the larger region fell 7.5%, going from 226 to 209.
Sales volume was down 28.4% in the city, going from $1.8M to $1.3M in 2020 (17.6% above the 5-year average, and 0.3% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume in the city was $11.9M, a decrease of 24.3% from last year. In the region, sales volume was down 10.9%, going from $37.3M to $33.3M (35.9% above the 5-year average and 23.2% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume decreased 10.9% in the region, falling from $37.3M in 2019 to $33.3M in 2020.
In Melfort, the number of new listings in November 2020 rose 42.9%, going from 7 to 10 (15.3% below the 5-year average and 18.0% below the 10-year average), while in the region, new listings rose 34.8% from 23 last year to 31 this year (8.8% below the 5-year average and 7.7% below the 10-year average). YTD new listings in the city fell 11.9%, going from 135 to 119, while in the larger region, the number of new listings to date fell 11.1%, going from 476 to 423. Active listings were flat in Melfort at 50 and fell 12.5% in the region (down from 224 to 196).
Inventory in Melfort stood at 6.2 months (which is 25.0% below the level last year and 40.0% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 80.0%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers. Inventory in the larger region stood at 9.3 months (which is 37.5% below the level last year and 45.4% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 67.7%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers.
Homes in Melfort stayed on the market an average of 70 days in November—down 17.6% from 85 days last year (and above the 5-year average of 70 days and below the 10-year average of 83 days). Homes in the region stayed on the market longer than homes in the city
at 119 days on average in 2020, but also up from an average of 115 days last year (and 8.2% above the 5-year average).
Median home prices in Melfort went from $252,500 to $166,500 (a decrease of 34.1%) and were approximately 18.0% below the 5-year and 9.1% below the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in Melfort was $184,432 which is 12.4% below the $210,441 price from the same time last year. Median home prices in the region went from $195,000 to $148,000 (a decrease of 24.1%) and were approximately 12.8% below the 5-year and 0.1% below the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in the region was $140,602 which is 5.0% below the $147,961 price from the same time last year.
Moose Jaw
Sales in Moose Jaw were up 30.4%, going from 23 in November 2019 to 30 in November 2020, and up 38.7% in the overall region, going from 31 to 43. In Moose Jaw, sales were 21.0% above the 5-year average (and 2.7% above the 10-year average), while in the larger region, sales were 28.7% above the 5-year average (and 12.0% above the 10-year average). Year-to-Date (YTD) sales in Moose Jaw rose 6.0% over last year, increasing from 450 to 477, while YTD sales in the larger region rose 18.2%, going from 548 to 648.
Sales volume was up 51.9% in the city, going from $5.1M to $7.8M in 2020 (35.2% above the 5-year average, and 18.1% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume in the city was $111.9M, an increase of 6.5% from last year. In the region, sales volume was up 17.6%, going from $118.4M to $139.3M (35.6% above the 5-year average and 21.8% above the 10-year average). YTD sales volume increased 17.6% in the region, rising from $118.4M in 2019 to $139.3M in 2020.
In Moose Jaw, the number of new listings in November 2020 fell 29.1%, going from 55 to 39 (23.8% below the 5-year average and 27.8% below the 10-year average), while in the region, new listings fell 25.6% from 82 last year to 61 this year (21.2% below the 5-year average and 22.4% below the 10-year average). YTD new listings in the city fell 13.2%, going from 944 to 819, while in the larger region, the number of new listings to date fell 9.6%, going from 1,348 to 1,219. Active listings fell 20.9% in Moose Jaw (down from 249 to 197) and fell 16.5% in the region (down from 474 to 396).
Inventory in Moose Jaw stood at 6.6 months (which is 39.3% below the level last year and 40.3% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 76.9%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers. Inventory in the larger region stood at 9.2 months (which is 39.8% below the level last year and 36.9% below the 5-year average), while the sales to listing ratio was 70.5%, suggesting that market conditions favour sellers.
Homes in Moose Jaw stayed on the market an average of 71 days in November—down 20.2% from 89 days last year (but below the 5-year average of 79 days and above the 10-year average of 66 days). Homes in the region stayed on the market longer than homes in the city at 78 days on average in 2020, but also down from an average of 93 days last year (and 12.0% below the 5-year average).
Median home prices in Moose Jaw went from $204,500 to $233,000 (an increase of 13.9%) and were approximately 15.9% above the 5-year and 13.7% above the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in Moose Jaw was $218,200 which is 3.8% above the $210,245 price from the same time last year. Median home prices in the region went from $181,000 to $188,000 (an increase of 3.9%) and were approximately 2.1% above the 5-year and 1.2% above the 10-year average median price. Year-to-date, the median home price in the region was $187,795 which is 4.3% below the $196,132 price from the same time last year.
(Courtesy Saskatchewan Realtors Association)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.