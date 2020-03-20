Saskatchewan’s family physicians are urging employers to abide by legislation passed on Tuesday that removes the requirement for sick notes from employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sick notes are no longer required under a bill passed in the legislature. The bill also extends leave to workers during a declared public health emergency.
“Writing sick notes places extra duties on physicians at a time when they are dealing with a public health challenge that is unprecedented in its scope,” said Dr. Carla Holinaty, chair of the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s family practice section.
Dr. Holinaty said family physicians recognize the contributions many employers are making to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by having staff work out of their homes, encouraging workers to practise social distancing, adopting teleworking strategies in the workplace, and even closing their doors during the pandemic.
“However, family physicians urge employers to do more by temporarily discontinuing sick note requirements,” said Dr. Holinaty. “Family physicians are putting their full effort into assisting patients with COVID-19 related issues, along with their regular patients. Their time is limited at the moment and the more that can be done to free that time, the better they can best serve their patients.”
