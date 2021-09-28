In September, Saskatchewan launched the COVID-19 booster program, with residents of long-term and personal care homes and certain immuno-compromised populations eligible.
Starting October 4, phase two of the booster program begins. Eligible residents include:
- Residents 80 years and older, six months following their second dose.
- Other immunocompromised and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals including those with auto-immune diseases and those who received chemotherapy or radiation therapy in the past six months. A complete list is available at Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19. These populations can receive the booster a minimum of 28 days after their second dose.
Those eligible for medical reasons will receive a letter from the Ministry of Health or their physician with instructions on how to receive the booster. Eligible residents must present the letter before immunization will be administered.
Those eligible for booster shots are encouraged to visit a pharmacy or pop-up clinic opportunity listed on the SHA website. Online booking is not yet available for booster doses.
Note that if you have already received a third dose for travel or in a long-term care or personal-care home setting, you do not require a fourth dose. The third dose already received provides the necessary increased protection; you do not need any further doses at this time.
Additional populations eligible for booster vaccinations will be announced in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 Summary for September 28, 2021:
- From September 22 - 28, 25,789 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,549,338.
- As of September 28, 80 per cent of those 12+ have received their first dose and 72 per cent of those 12+ are fully vaccinated.
- There were 3,303 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan from September 22 - 28, bringing the provincial total to 66,343 cases. Three thousand two hundred and eighty-four recoveries were recorded during the same period.
- The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is currently 472 (39.2 per 100,000).
- Thirty-six new deaths were reported September 22-28.
- There were 806 new lineage results reported for September 22-28.
- As of September 28, there are 311 people in hospital: 246 are receiving inpatient care and 65 are in intensive care. Two hundred and forty of the people in hospital (77.2 per cent) are not fully vaccinated.
- From September 22 - 28, there were 27,655 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.
Daily provincial COVID-19 statistics by age, date and geographic zones including active cases, recoveries, confirmed variants of concern and vaccination information can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.
Stick it to COVID - Get Your Vaccination
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding pop-up and walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the province, targeting under- and unvaccinated communities. With increased demand for vaccination, the SHA is adding vaccination clinics. Watch for details on clinic locations and times listed on the SHA website. Please note clinics are subject to change based on demand, weather, etc. Any changes to clinic hours and location will be updated online.
A map of pharmacies participating in COVID-19 vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.
General COVID-19 Information
General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.
