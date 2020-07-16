There are a growing number of COVID-19 positive cases and rising level of transmission within communities and communal living venues in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan. While some cases have links to communal settings, it is crucial to note that there are also several other, unrelated increases in cases in this geographical area. This overall increased level of COVID-19 activity means there is an increased risk of transmission to the public.
There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on July 16, bringing the total to 923 cases.
Thirty-one (31) of the new cases are in the South, six are in the Central region, four are in the Saskatoon region and one is in the North.
Of the 923 reported cases, 114 are considered active. A total of 794 people have recovered.
Eleven (11) people are in hospital. Nine people are receiving inpatient care; seven in Saskatoon, one in the South and one in the North. Two people are in intensive care; one in Saskatoon and one in the South.
Learn more at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/…/ju…/16/covid-19-update-july-16
Find more information on cases and risk of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness
