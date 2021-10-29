The Saskatchewan Conservative Caucus is concerned that Trudeau’s recent cabinet picks for Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault and Natural Resources Minister, Jonathan Wilkinson represent a major threat to national unity.
The 14 CPC Saskatchewan MPs and 1 Senator met in Ottawa yesterday to discuss their concern for energy workers in our province.
Caucus Chair, MP Kevin Waugh said: “This is just another example of the Trudeau Liberals’ disregard for Western Canada. There are no voices around the Cabinet table for Western Canadian energy workers, just radical anti-development ministers from Montreal and Vancouver sitting in judgement of the economic engine of Canada.”
The Trudeau agenda to shut down the energy sector in our province has never been more apparent following the appointment of radical Green-Peace activist Guilbeault to the Environment portfolio. This is a portfolio he has coveted since his 2001 arrest for his CN tower stunt. His new position would allow him to relentlessly oppose energy projects like never before.
Wilkinson established his anti-Saskatchewan bona-fides last Parliament while serving as Trudeau’s Environment Minister by rejecting the province’s greenhouse gas reduction program just prior to the election. His rejection of major resource development projects throughout the prairies like Tek Resources and natural gas carbon capture are visible examples of his disdain for resource development and job growth.
While Canada is well-positioned to provide for the dire need of a world going through an energy crisis, there is every reason to expect the Liberal government will neglect this opportunity. Instead, they have indicated that they will push their ideological agenda at any cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.