A variety of community organizations will benefit from the allocation of Safe Restart funding by the City of Swift Current.
Council members approved a list of 21 projects that will receive funding from the Safe Restart grant program during a regular council meeting, Oct. 18.
The federal government has provided funding to Saskatchewan municipalities under a Safe Restart agreement to assist communities to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.
City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones told the meeting the City of Swift Current decided to use a portion of its funding allocation to support local organizations.
“The Safe Restart Program funding grant was developed by the City of Swift Current administration to help assist, maintain, improve and expand opportunities for Swift Current residents,” he said.
The City set aside $93,900 to support non-profit and volunteer-based organizations that provide programs and services in different areas, including activities to support economic, social and cultural development, justice and health initiatives, senior and youth programming, or community recreation based infrastructure development and maintenance.
The City received 21 applications from various organizations with a total funding request of $153,574.
“Based on the key criteria established, all 21 applications are being recommended to share in the $93,900 from the Safe Restart grant,” he said.
The organizations that will benefit from the grant funding include several local sports organizations, community organizations providing youth activities, cultural organizations, and organizations providing activities for seniors.
The largest single funding allocation is to the Swift Current and District Chamber of Commerce, which will receive $12,612 for the Shop Southwest initiative to support local economic development.
The second largest funding allocation of $10,000 will be going to Riverview Village for a golfing fun simulator, which will be used as part of senior programming to keep residents active.
Several City based programs also received funding, which will be used for the Safe Places youth initiative ($6,000) and to support the development of crokicurl ($4,638), pickleball ($5,000), and disc golf ($10,000) in the community.
Councillors expressed their support for the Safe Restart grant program and for the benefits it will have in the community.
“It keeps our community active,” Mayor Al Bridal said after the meeting during a media briefing. “And whether it’s sports or clubs, it keeps not just children active, but seniors too, because that golf simulator at Riverview is mainly for seniors and it’s just going to keep them active. So it definitely benefits the whole community.”
Contract for water treatment plant residual management project:
The City took another step towards completion of a project to collect and dispose clarifier sludge and chlorinated filter backwash water from the water treatment plant.
This waste is currently discharged into the Swift Current Creek, but updated environmental standards will prohibit this practice. The Water Security Agency has set a deadline for the City to complete the new residual management system by March 31, 2022.
City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken told the Oct. 18 regular council meeting an amount of $2,548,978 was budgeted for this project. The contract to construct the residuals pumping station was awarded to Trans Canada Contracting of Regina in June.
He provided details about the contract for the residual management pipeline. Five bids were received with a wide range in pricing. Council approved the recommendation to award the contract to the lowest bid. It was submitted by Mastec Canada, which has an office in Swift Current.
The cost of the pipeline contract is $492,922.95 (PST included, GST excluded), which is just over $146,000 less than the budgeted amount.
The cost saving on this pipeline construction will be used to upgrade a sewage lift station in next year’s capital budget. The upgrading of lift station number 12 is needed to cope with the sanitary flows from the McIntyre industrial area, the water treatment plant residuals and the development of South Munro industrial park.
“These upgrades will include improvements to the electrical and pump systems, and must be completed before season peak water usage in 2022,” Minken noted.
The upgrading of the sewage lift station will cost about $250,000 and the saving on the pipeline construction project will therefore only cover a portion of the total cost.
“It’s a little less pain,” Mayor Bridal said during the media briefing. “It’s under budget for this year, but next year we do have to spend about a quarter million dollars on that number 12 upgrade. So we’ll eat up that $146,000 we’re saving on this project and put it in an upgrade for next year.”
