Stefan Rumpel was nominated as the Saskatchewan New Democrat candidate for Swift Current Wednesday evening.
Rumpel was unanimously acclaimed by local NDP members in a virtual nominating meeting, as the Saskatchewan NDP continued to nominate new candidates for the 2020 Provincial Election according to physical distancing protocols.
“These are tough times and too often the support people need just isn’t there,” said Rumpel. “I’ve seen our education system neglected for a decade, and this health crisis has shown serious gaps in our healthcare as well. When a government closes 12 rural emergency rooms when people need them the most – it shows something is wrong. We need a government that works for rural and smalltown Saskatchewan.”
Born and raised in Swift Current, Rumpel has spent ten years working in his community. Stefan has worked with 2,000 students as a teacher at Swift Current Comprehensive Highs School, was the Associate Producer of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the 2019 Western Canada Summer Game, won the 2019 Saskatchewan Drama Association’s Outstanding Achievement Award for his work building youth drama in the province, and now manages Swift Current Improvisational Theatre, a successful local improv comedy business. After pursuing his education, Stefan and his wife Amanda started their family in Swift Current, where they now live with their two boys. When not spending time with his family or working, Stefan can be found playing hockey, football, or golf.
“As a teacher, Stefan has seen firsthand how this government is taking people for granted,” said NDP Leader Ryan Meili. “He brings with him an energy, passion, and care for his community that will make him a great representative for Swift Current."
Stefan Rumpel is the thirty-seventh nominated Saskatchewan NDP candidate for the 2020 provincial election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.