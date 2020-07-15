Battleford's Colby Friedrich (pictured above) is the first round leader on the junior boy's side of the event.
The North Battleford Golf and Country Club player posted a stellar 2-under, 70 despite wind gusts of 50 kilometres an hour and periodic rain during the first of three rounds in the championship.
There is a logjam behind Friedrich, Saskatoon's Chase Pochylko and Josh Nagy, Regina's Hunter Kutcher, and Kindersley's Cort Tunall are all tied for second at plus-3, 75.
Five other players are tied for sixth at plus-5.
The full leaderboard can be seen here. Round two of the 54-hole championship begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Provincial events usually determine national team rosters but Golf Canada has cancelled all national championships due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.