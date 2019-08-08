The City of Swift Current wishes to advise residents and motorists that, in order to accommodate the safe flow of pedestrian traffic in and around specific Western Canada Summer Games venues, road closures will be in effect on certain dates during the Games.
From Friday, August 9th to Tuesday, August 13th, Chinook Parkway Road that runs through Riverside Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic.
From Wednesday, August 14th to Sunday, August 18th, 11th Avenue Northeast from George Street East to South Service Road East will be closed, with an allowance for local traffic only. Additionally, 11th Avenue Northeast directly west of Wood Buffalo Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic.
“These two venues will be experiencing a high volume of pedestrian traffic as athletes, volunteers and spectators come and go during the Western Canada Summer Games,” said Mitch Minken, the City’s general manager of Infrastructure & Operations. “To accommodate a free flow of pedestrian activity around the venues, we determined the safest route was to close these areas to vehicle traffic.”
The City would like to thank residents and motorists for their cooperation.
For more information on the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games, including volunteer opportunities and ticket options, please visit http://2019wcsg.ca/.
