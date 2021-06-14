Richardson Pioneer Limited announces plans to build a new high throughput grain elevator in Carmichael, located 65 km west of Swift Current. Construction began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.
The new elevator will include 46,000 metric tonnes of storage capacity with a loop track rail design capable of loading 175 high cube rail cars. The facility will feature high speed receiving and load out, with a high capacity grain cleaning system. Immediately following completion of the new elevator, Richardson will proceed with the construction of crop inputs assets including a high-speed fertilizer blender with storage and a 10,000-square foot AWSA certified warehouse – both of which will be fully operational by the fall of 2023.
“Richardson has maintained a significant presence and loyal customer base in the southwestern part of the province and will continue to seek opportunities for improving operational efficiencies,” says Tom Hamilton (Senior Vice-President, Agribusiness Operations). “With the addition of the new facility at Carmichael, we look to bridge our historical presence in the area with the realities of meeting our grower customers’ evolving business needs.”
This latest investment underscores Richardson’s ongoing commitment to the Canadian agriculture industry and to providing growers with modern, high-efficiency facilities and services.
Says Hamilton, “We value the strong business connections and lasting partnerships we have built with our customers.”
