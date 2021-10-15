Curling league results from Oct. 14

The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday Oct. 14:

Swift Lawn Care defeated Team Koster

B & A Petroleum defeated Swift Plumbing & Heating

Team James defeated Techmation Electric &Control

Therrien Construction defeated First Avenue Dental

JCG Academy defeated Subway

SWT defeated Kruse Glass & Aluminum

Please find pictured the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after October 14, 2021 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on October 7, 2021 and playoffs for the October to December section.  The champion will be determined on December 23.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.