The City of Swift Current wishes to advise residents and motorists that, beginning Tuesday, October 8, Memorial Drive South from Fenton Drive to the South City limits will have traffic restrictions in place to facilitate streetlight installation.
The restriction will be in place all week until end of business day on Friday.
“Traffic will be down to one lane, but we will have traffic lights to guide people through,” explains Mitch Minken, General Manager of Infrastructure & Operations. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we take on this next phase of lights along Memorial Drive.”
The City would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.
