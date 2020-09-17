MLAs Doug Steele and Everett Hindley are looking forward to the completion of critical maintenance projects in their constituencies. Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current will soon undergo roof repairs while the roof of the Prairie Health Care Centre in Cabri will be replaced.
“These facilities are so important to our communities,” said Doug Steele, MLA for Cypress Hills. “These upgrades are a priority and I hope to see local businesses come forward during the tendering process.”
The Cypress Regional Hospital project will go to tender in October. The Prairie Health Care Centre roof replacement is currently in the procurement phase with a tender to be released shortly.
These two facilities are among 87 health facility improvement projects across the province that are designed to stimulate the economy while ensuring health care infrastructure remains in good condition.
“Cypress Regional Hospital serves our community and southwest Saskatchewan,” said Everett Hindley, MLA for Swift Current. “In addition to creating jobs and boosting our economy, this project is about ensuring a safe health environment over the long-term.”
These projects are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s two-year, $7.5 billion capital plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents a $2 billion increase over the government’s existing capital plan. $200 million of this funding has been designated for health infrastructure including major projects and maintenance.
The 2020-21 Ministry of Health budget is $5.8 billion, an increase of $255 million or 4.6 per cent from 2019-20 and represents the highest investment ever. Since 2007, the Ministry of Health’s overall budget has increased by nearly $2.4 billion.
