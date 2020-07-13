A large Northwest poplar was carefully cut down in Elmwood Park in Swift Current, July 6.
A section of Chaplin Street East next to the park was closed for some time while the work took place.
The tree was about 30 metres (100 feet) tall and it was estimated to be between 75 and 80 years old. The entire tree canopy had died back and the trunk had large cavities.
It therefore had to be be removed for safety reasons due to its proximity to Chaplin Street East, which is a main thoroughfare in the city. The delicate work was carried out by a team from local tree service contractor Lee's Tree Care, who systematically removed the canopy branches and then cut down the massive trunk in sections. These heavy pieces of tree trunk were then lifted onto a trailer by a large crane, which was provided by local oilfield construction and maintenance company, Bacoda Crane & Oilfield Ltd.
