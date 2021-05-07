On May 5th at approximately 1 p.m. the Swift Current Municipal RCMP were called to a business in the 1100 block of Central Avenue North in response to a disturbance complaint.
Upon arrival, it was learned that 5 employees from the business had been assaulted by a male subject who had left the scene on foot.
A short time later, the male subject was located and arrested without incident.
53 year old Andrew Russell from Regina has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm – 1 count
- Assault – 3 counts
- Uttering Threats – 1 count
Russell made his first court appearance on May 6th at 9:30 a.m. in Swift Current Provincial Court
and has been remanded to appear on May 7th at 1:30 p.m.
