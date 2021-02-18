On February 13, at 3 p.m. Morse RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked outside the Prairie Centre Credit Union in Morse.
Upon arrival, officers found that the truck had left the area. Morse RCMP then located the truck westbound on Highway 1 at Herbert and were able to determine that the truck had been stolen earlier in the day from Indian Head. Officers attempted to stop the truck, but it fled and was later located stuck north of Rush Lake where members of the “F” Division Roving Traffic Unit arrested the lone male occupant.
A search of the truck and surrounding area located stolen property, a prohibited modified firearm, and a small quantity of methamphetamine.
Thomas Kenneth Chartrand, 29, of Regina faces numerous charges including Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Theft, and eight firearms charges. Chartrand appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on February 17 and remains in custody until his next scheduled appearance on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.