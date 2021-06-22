The activities during Refugee Awareness Week in Swift Current included a Walk for Awareness in the downtown area, June 16.
The walk started at Market Square and participants followed a circular route through downtown. Representatives from six different refugee sponsorship groups in the Swift Current area attended the walk.
The City of Swift Current proclaimed June 13-19 as Refugee Awareness Week. Community members who requested the proclamation organized different activities during the week to celebrate the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees in the community and to share information about ongoing initiatives.
The proclamation and activities also help to raise awareness about creating a welcoming community for newcomers, asylum seekers and refugees.
