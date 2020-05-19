On May 11 an eastbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 west of Swift Current to check for driver’s sobriety. The lone male occupant was found to be in possession of contraband tobacco and was subsequently arrested for being in possession of unstamped tobacco.
A search of the vehicle incidental to the driver’s arrest resulted in the seizure of six pounds of cannabis marihuana and a small amount of unstamped tobacco.
Robert Glenn Smith, 46, from Regina, SK, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. Smith will be making his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.
On May 13, an eastbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 west of Swift Current for speeding. The lone male occupant was found to be in possession of a large amount of Canadian currency and was subsequently arrested for being in possession of proceeds of crime.
A search of the vehicle incidental to the driver’s arrest resulted in the seizure of 34 pounds of cannabis marihuana, approximately 1,500 packs of cannabis edibles as well as Canadian currency.
Richard Scott Maloney, 57, from Peterborough, ON, has been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, distributing illicit cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000. Maloney will be making his first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.
Later in the afternoon of May 13, a westbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 west of Swift Current to check for a valid driver’s license. Both occupants were found to be in possession of a large amount of Canadian currency and were subsequently arrested for being in possession of proceeds of crime.
A search of the vehicle incidental to the arrests resulted in the seizure of 8.5 pounds of cannabis edibles and a large amount of Canadian currency.
Ivan Lee Knourek, 53, from Dunmore, AB, and Shawn Allen La Faver, 54, from Ralston, AB, were both charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, distributing illicit cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. Both will be making their first court appearance in Swift Current Provincial Court in September.
On May 14, an eastbound vehicle was stopped on Highway 1 west of Swift Current for a driver’s license, vehicle registration and driver sobriety check. A male in the vehicle was on court conditions, which included him submitting to a search by police. The two occupants of the vehicle were detained for drug investigations and a search of the vehicle took place. Ten grams of fentanyl as well as quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.
David John Glen Pelley, 38, from Regina, SK, and Alexis Allison Helen McKay, 30, from Regina, were both charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as numerous weapons and property-related offences. Pelley also faces five additional charges of failing to comply with an Undertaking. Both Pelley and McKay appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court via telephone and were remanded into custody to appear via telephone on May 25, at 9:30 a.m.
