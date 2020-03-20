As the provincial police service, we will work collaboratively with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the Public Health Officer to ensure compliance with the new order.
We are working with our health and provincial policing partners to gather additional information and determine the details of enforcement if necessary.
We wish to advise the public that all calls received by the Saskatchewan RCMP regarding this matter will be recorded appropriately and we will work with Public Health to determine the best course of action.
The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to remind the public that it is imperative that each of us respects the directions of the new order as we all work together to flatten the curve.
