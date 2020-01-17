The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with the following incident:
On December 27th, and January 3rd, in the 200 block of 10th Avenue Northwest a number of vehicles were targeted with eggs. This in not the only occurrence in the city as there has been multiple neighbourhoods that have been affected with vehicles and houses being egged over the past several months.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through Sask-Tel Mobility at *8477, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award.
