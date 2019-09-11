On September 10, police received a complaint of a suspicious person entering property on the 300 block of 5th Avenue NW in Swift Current. This occurrence took place at 3:40 a.m. The person was seen wearing a black hoodie with dark pants and a light colored backpack.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Swift Current Municipal RCMP at 306-778-4870...To modify your profile or to sign up please go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca
