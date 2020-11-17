The Swift Current Municipal RCMP are requesting the assistance from the public for the following offence:
At approximately 7:30 pm on November 16, a male entered a local business located in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive in Swift Current. The suspect took a number of articles of clothing, trying to avoid staff. The suspect walked around the store and at approximately 7:45 pm the male ran from the store with the articles of clothing. The suspect got into an Older Model grey or silver Range Rover and drove out of the parking lot.
The suspect was seen wearing a red, long sleeve Nike Shirt, black pants, ball cap, white “slider” sandals. The male is described as approximately 5’8” tall, medium build and a tattoo on his left side of the neck. The tattoo is faded blue/blue green possibly a fish or dragon.
If anyone has information about the suspect, please contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
