Sometime during the overnight of Oct. 14-15 at least three sheds were attempted to be entered on the 400 block of Colonel Otter Drive in Swift Current. From one of the three sheds that had been targeted, one black and green CCM men’s bicycle was taken.
Swift Current City RCMP recommends that the public utilize locks on all outbuildings that contain valuables as well as security lighting.
If you have information about this or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through Sask-Tel Mobility at *8477, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com where you can also view information on other unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award.
