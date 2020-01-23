The Swift Current Municipal RCMP is seeking the public assistance in identifying a vehicle and driver from a report of suspicious behaviour on Monday January 20.
On Jan.20, between 8:15-8:20 a.m,., a male youth was walking along the 300 and 400 blocks of 2nd Avenue North West in Swift Current.
A vehicle described as a red, 4 door car, possibly a Pontiac, with a really loud engine/exhaust pulled alongside the youth and a lone female driver spoke with the youth. The female was described as being in her 30s, with shoulder length, curly black hair and dark skin. Police are looking to identify and contact the female driver.
Should you have any information on this occurrence, please contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment at 306-778-4870 or your nearest police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, *8477 on Sask-Tel Mobility, text TIP206 plus your message to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and calls are not traced or recorded
