A statement from the RCMP regarding the incident in Kindersely Dec. 12:
"On Thursday, December 12, 2019, shortly after 10 a.m., Kindersley RCMP received a report of shots fired inside a residence located on the 1000 block of First Street West in Kindersley.
Kindersley RCMP and officers from surrounding detachments immediately responded.
First responding officers assessed the situation. Based on that assessment, initial efforts were focussed on securing the residence where the shooting happened and ensuring the safety of residents in the surrounding area. Officers also set up a larger perimeter from Highway 21, to Highway 7, from Kindersley Hospital and to Main Street to keep people away from the area and safe from any potential threat.
At this time, the status of the suspect was unknown.
Officers made several attempts to contact the suspect, but there was no response.
Officers also worked to locate and secure immediate family members to inform them of the unfolding situation and ensure their safety.
At approximately 3 p.m., the Saskatchewan RCMP Emergency Response Team gained entry to the residence and located two deceased adults.
The deceased are confirmed to be husband and wife. The investigation leads us to believe this was a murder-suicide.
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has carriage of the investigation, with assistance from Kindersley RCMP and Forensic Identification Services. Our Forensic Identification Services continued to examine the scene overnight and gather evidence. A perimeter surrounding the residence continues to be secured.
Autopsies are being conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service today.
On behalf of the Saskatchewan RCMP, I would like to thank residents and the public for their patience and for giving officers the space required to conduct a thorough investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the surviving members of the family. The family has requested privacy from any media inquiries."
