The following is a synopsis of calls for service for the dates indicated:
JANUARY-10
4:29 PM - report of a difficult male at a location on the 2200 block of Woodrow Lloyd Place. The caller stated they were trying to calm a male who was being verbally abusive & violent with staff at the location. Officers attended the location & assisted with calming the male down.
4:47 PM - report of a red Ford Escape driving past the caller's school bus while it had its stop arm & lights activated. Officers contacted the registered owner of the Ford Escape & gave them a verbal warning about stopping for buses.
6:04 PM - report of an alarm at a business on the 1600 block of Sidney Street W. Officers attended the business & determined the alarm to be false after ensuring the building was secure.
9:08 PM - request from Fort St. John RCMP to assist them with obtaining a statement from a Swift Current resident in relation to an uttering threats file they are investigating.
9:50 PM - 911 call of an impaired driver leaving an establishment on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. The caller stated the male driver had been consuming alcohol for a few hours with friends & had told the caller someone was coming to pick them up but then got into a white Subaru Outback & drove away. Officers made patrols for the vehicle but were unable to locate it.
10:06 PM - report of a suspicious male pushing a little motorcycle in the back alley of Jackson Drive. Officers patrolled the area but were not able to locate anyone pushing a small motor bike.
11:22 PM - 911 call of an impaired driver leaving an establishment on the 1600 block of North Service Road E. The caller stated the same male from a complaint earlier in the evening had returned to the establishment looking for his cellphone & left in the same white Subaru Outback. Officers located the vehicle on North Service Road E. & conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, failed the roadside alcohol test & was returned to the Detachment with police for further tests that confirmed the male was impaired by alcohol. The male will be charged with impaired driving under the Criminal Code.
JANUARY-11
7:04 AM - report of a vehicle being egged. A male attended the Detachment to report his black Dodge Journey being egged sometime overnight & the previous Saturday night. The complainant's vehicle is the only one on the street that had been egged & is unsure who would be responsible. This matter is still under investigation.
9:42 PM - report of a stolen stroller. The caller stated that a stroller she had been trying to sell on line was stolen from her carport on Christmas Eve & there are now two people trying to sell the stroller on a local media buy & sell site. This matter is still under investigation.
9:46 PM - report of a break & enter on the 400 block of 7th Avenue N.W. The caller stated someone had broken into her
shed & garage sometime overnight. It didn't appear anything had been stolen but there was damage caused to the garage when they gained entry. This matter is still under investigation.
10:09 AM - report of a break & enter on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. The complainant advised sometime overnight someone broke into his garage, stealing tools. The complainant also brought with them drug paraphernalia that had been left behind by the suspect. This matter is still under investigation.
10:25 AM - report of an attempted break & enter on the 600 block of 1st Avenue N.E. The complainant advised that sometime overnight someone attempted to break into her garage but were unable to gain entry. This matter is still under investigation.
1 :09 AM - report of a break & enter on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue N.E. The caller advised that sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked garage & their unlocked vehicle parked in the garage. The caller advised the only thing missing was a phone charger. This matter is still under investigation.
1 :31 AM - report of an egged vehicle & a theft from the end of December. The complainant attended the Detachment to report sometime overnight his vehicle was egged while parked on the 100 block of 6th Avenue S. E. The complainant also
reported a generator being stolen from his back yard between December 27, 2019 & December 29, 2019. This matter is still under investigation.
11 31 AM - report of a lost wallet. The caller stated he lost his wallet the night prior at an establishment on the 200 block of Central Avenue N. The caller was advised by police to have all cards cancelled.
1:18 PM - while on patrol officers issued a ticket to the driver of a blue GMC Envoy for using a cellphone while driving.
2:41 PM - report of a vac truck travelling east in the westbound lane of the #1 Highway. Officers made patrols but no vehicles were observed travelling the wrong way.
8:20 PM - report of a disturbance on the 200 block of 6th Avenue N.W. The caller stated he'd received a text message from a female friend saying her boyfriend was "freaking out" on her. Officers attended the residence & confirmed noassault had occurred. The couple had just broken up & neither was wanting to leave as they were both named on the lease. The male agreed to leave the residence & would make other arrangements to obtain any further property.
9:07 PM - report of the caller's neighbour speeding past her residence on the 200 block of 11th Avenue S.E.. The caller has reported the speeder many times in the past. This matter is under investigation.
JANUARY-12
9:12 AM - report of a brown Pontiac Grand Am blocking the caller's drive way on the 200 block of 5th Avenue N.W. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted & a message was left to have the vehicle moved or it would be towed.
1:06 PM - report of a black hardcover suitcase being lost on the #1 Highway somewhere between Maple Creek & Swift Current.
6:29 PM - report of a break & enter on the O block of 8th Avenue N.E. The caller stated his garage was broken into sometime overnight. This matter is still under investigation.
7:03 PM - request to conduct a wellbeing check on the caller's son who resides in Swift Current. Officers located the male alive & well at his residence & would get in touch with his mother.
8:08 PM - report of a hit & run to the caller's grey Chevrolet Cruze. The caller stated that while parked on the 500 block of
Robert Street E. a gold Dodge truck backed into his vehicle & then drove away. No plate number was able to be obtained. This matter is still under investigation.
8:31 PM - report of a male known to the caller stealing from him. This matter is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.