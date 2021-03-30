The City of Swift Current, in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), is pleased to announce that Staff Sergeant Evan Gordon has been named the new Detachment Commander of the Swift Current Municipal RCMP Detachment, effective April 6.
Staff Sergeant Gordon has most recently held the position of Detachment Commander with the Morse Detachment, and will be relocating to Swift Current to assume the position at our local detachment.
“On behalf of City Council and the City of Swift Current, I am pleased to welcome Staff Sergeant Gordon to our community, and I look forward to working with him in the years to come,” said City of Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal. “In addition, I’d like to thank Sergeant Kelly Guider, who assumed the role of Acting Detachment Commander on an interim basis over the past several months, for his service to our City.”
