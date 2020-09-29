The Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Association held the 13th Annual Ranchman’s Ridin’ & Recitin’ on September 25-26.
Events held at this year’s event were the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show, Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show, and Heavy Horse Competition. Organizers were pleased with the cooperation of all in attendance with rule changes due to the Re-Open Saskatchewan guidelines. Thank you to all of our volunteers, sponsors, and exhibitors for their support of this event. We hope to see you all again in 2021!
JUNIOR STOCKMAN’S LIVESTOCK SHOW
The Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show is open to entrants ages 6 to 21, and the 2020 show featured 51 junior exhibitors with 74 livestock entries across 6 breed classes. All junior exhibitors were also entered in the Showmanship Division. Results:
Showmanship
Peewee Champion – Avery Greenwood, Swift Current SK Peewee Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Berner, Verwood SK
Junior Champion – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport SK Junior Reserve Champion – Lane Steen, Dundurn SK
Intermediate Champion – Eric Smith, Mankota SK Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kylie Willms, Dundurn SK
Senior Champion – Kylie Berner, Verwood SK Senior Reserve Champion – Tyson Buist, Waldeck SK
Female Show
Black Angus
Champion Black Angus Female – Lauren Buist, Waldeck SK Reserve Champion Black Angus Female –Tyson Buist, Waldeck SK
Red Angus
Champion Red Angus Female – Tyson Buist, Waldeck SK Reserve Champion Red Angus Female – Lane Steen, Dundurn SK
Hereford
Champion Hereford Female – Makaila Peutert, Wood Mountain SK Reserve Champion Hereford Female – Laramie Greenwood, Swift Current SK
Simmental
Champion Simmental Female – Addison Barnett, Moose Jaw SK Reserve Champion Simmental Female – Brody Barnett, Moose Jaw SK
Other Breeds
Champion Other Breeds Female – Saige Buchanan, Caronport SK Reserve Champion Other Breeds Female – Wyatt Dyck, Wymark sK
Commercial
Champion Commercial Female – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport SK Reserve Champion Commercial Female – Kylie Berner, Verwood SK
Supreme
Supreme Champion Female – Tyson Buist, Waldeck SK Reserve Supreme Champion Female – Kaycee Buchanan, Caronport SK
Ambassador Award
The Ambassador Award is presented to a participant in the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show who demonstrates leadership qualities and is a good role model to other youth in agriculture. 2020 Winner: Chase Bruynooghe, Outlook SK
RANCHMAN’S CATTLE PEN SHOW
The Ranchman’s Cattle Pen Show is a no fitting, no clipping show, which in 2020 featured 47 pens of livestock by 20 exhibitors. Results:
Pen of 3 Bred Heifers:
1st - GJ Livestock, Blumenort SK 2nd - X-T Simmentals, Eastend SK 3rd - Blaschuck Land & Cattle, Chaplin SK
Cow with Heifer Calf:
1st - Windy Willows Farms, Hodgeville SK 2nd - Crocus Simmentals, Waldeck SK 3rd - GJG Black Angus, Swift Current SK
Cow with Bull Calf:
1st - Jesse Waldner, Swift Current SK 2nd - Running JR Ranch, Wymark SK 3rd - Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK
Single Heifer Calf:
1st - Crocus Simmentals, Waldeck SK 2nd - Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK 3rd - Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK
Single Bull Calf:
1st - Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK 2nd - X-T Simmental, Eastend SK 3rd - Boundary Ranch, Robsart SK
HEAVY HORSE COMPETITION
4 teams of competitors entered into the Heavy Horse Competition, with classes in Chore Team and Gambler’s Choice.
Chore Team: 1st - Glen Bishoff, 2nd - Chris Bertram, 3rd - Ed Livingston, 4th - Melissa Wickenheiser
Gambler’s Choice: 1st - Chris Bertram, 2nd - Glen Bishoff, 3rd - Ed Livingston
Feed Scurry: 1st – Chris Bertram, 2nd - Ed Linvingston, 3rd - Glen Bishoff
The Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association is a non-profit organization with a mandate to provide service to and enhance the life of residents in the areas of agriculture, entertainment, sport and culture to the community and the region. Through the delivery of these programs we contribute greatly to the community of Swift Current. On an annual basis we purchase over one million dollars’ worth of goods and services, utilize more than 20,000 volunteer hours and attract over 200,000 people annually.
