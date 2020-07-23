The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan (MCoS) in partnership with the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre and Southwest Multicultural Association are presenting an online forum to discuss racism and discrimination on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
Rhonda Rosenberg, Executive Director of MCoS is facilitating the event, along with Icasiana de Gala, Executive Director of the Newcomer Welcome Centre.
The event will feature guests, including Mary-Ann Kirby, author of I am Hutterite and Secrets of a Hutterite Kitchen. Kirkby will talk about the stigma that Hutterites face during the pandemic and appeal to our shared humanity.
She wrote, "Our humanity is what we have in common but our cultural heritage is a gift each of us is given at birth. And unless we embrace that gift and value the power it is meant to bring to our lives, we cannot realize our full potential."
Another guest is Sylvia Thorburne, a member of Swift Current’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee. The next speaker is Star Andreas, who self-describes as a Red Woman Warrior, and who has been actively calling for the removal of the John A. MacDonald statue from Regina’s Victoria Park. The final guest is Megan De Jagger-Erasmus, a Swift Current youth involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.
There will also be an opportunity for participants to discuss and ask questions. This forum is free but prior registration is required. To register for the event, click here http://bit.ly/32Fo4Ac
