The R.M. of Swift Current #137 has issued a fire ban effective immediately.
"Due to the extreme heat and dry weather conditions in the R.M. Swift Current No. 137 we wish to announce that we have issued a fire ban effective immediately on all open fires, including fire pits and burning barrels.
"We are encouraging everyone to use EXTREME caution as the dry weather has caused high risk for fire in our area. This ban will be in effect until further notice. Any concerns or questions, please contact your R.M. office."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.