Volunteer firefighters from across the province attended a training event in Swift Current to receive classroom and hands-on scenario training that will be of benefit to them when they carry out their duties in their communities.
The R.M. of Swift Current Fire Department hosted the 2019 Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association (SVFFA) fall fire school and trade show from Oct. 18-20.
R.M. of Swift Current Fire Chief Louis Cherpin said the training event was well attended, with close to 250 firefighters participating in the training. There were also instructors and trade show vendors, which brought the total number of event participants to about 350 people.
“All the feedback was it was a terrific weekend,” he mentioned. “The weather was nice, the venue was great, and the City training grounds were terrific. So it went really well.”
The class training and the trade show took place at the Swift Current Comprehensive High School. Practical training took place at different locations in the city, including Riverdene Park, the Swift Current Fire Department’s fire hall and training grounds.
Cherpin expressed his appreciation towards the high school and the Swift Current Fire Department for making their facilities available for the event.
“Without the community partners we could not host a successful school and I'm truly thankful,” he said.
This was the third time that the R.M. of Swift Current Fire Department hosted this event in the city, and he felt this was the best one of the three.
“We're the biggest community in southwest Saskatchewan and a lot of the smaller communities cannot host,” he said. “They don't have enough space or hotel rooms. So it's important for southwest Saskatchewan to host it.”
He added that the SVFFA fire school is important, because there are over 7,700 volunteer firefighters in Saskatchewan.
“Many small-town fire departments cannot afford this type of training in their community,” he said. “So what they do is they send three or four people to these schools throughout Saskatchewan and they take different courses that they bring back home. What they do with those courses is they teach their peers in the fire department and with that it makes their community that much safer.”
SVFFA Vice President Paul Cockell, who is the fire chief of the Leroy Fire Department, said the SVFFA will host these training events twice a year in the spring and fall.
“We move to different locations around the province,” he explained. “The local chief will put in a request, saying he would like to host, and we're more than happy to oblige. As long as they've got the facilities and obviously the accommodations for all the students to attend the school.”
He spoke to the Prairie Post while firefighters took a break during the low angle or embankment rescue training in Riverdene Park. He felt the embankment in Riverdene Park was perfect for that purpose.
“The slope that we have here for the low angle class that we're running, which is the first time we've run this class, is absolutely perfect,” he said. “If we were to build something in a perfect world and we had gazillions of dollars, we couldn't have built anything better.”
He noted that the Swift Current Fire Department’s training grounds, which is located just east of Highway No. 4, is also very impressive.
“A lot of the things that are in place down there, for the smaller departments such as myself, we would never be able to have those kinds of things,” he said. “We wouldn't be able to have the house for doing the rapid intervention team training, or the ladder tower for ascensions and stuff. So this is boon for all of us in the smaller communities to come to these bigger centres and do this stuff.”
The main purpose of the training weekend is to provide a learning opportunity for volunteer firefighters, but career firefighters also attend as trainees and instructors. An important benefit of the event is not only the training, but the opportunity for firefighters to get a different outlook when they train along someone they would not normally be training with.
“They get different ideas and we always encourage that, because that's how you learn new things, new ideas and new skills,” he said.
The main mandate of the SVFFA is to provide education and training to firefighters, and the spring and fall fire schools are therefore important.
“We want people to leave here and to know I can now tie these five knots that I didn't know how to do before, and I'm going to be able to apply them in a rescue situation or in a fire situation, depending upon what the situation is,” he said. “That's what's important to us.”
