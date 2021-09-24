After being alerted to an issue downloading patient QR codes, the QR code is being temporarily removed from citizens’ COVID-19 vaccination records through MySaskHealthRecord.
In an abundance of caution, QR codes will not be issued on vaccination certificates until early next week. Citizens are currently unable to view their proof of vaccination certificate in MySaskHealthRecord, although the vaccines administered still show.
Tomorrow, citizens will be able to download or print their proof of vaccination record, which will still include their name and details about the vaccines administered. However, the QR code will be absent from the record.
IT has identified that the COVID 19 vaccination records of up to 19 residents have the potential of displaying in other citizens’ QR codes. Information from one individual has been identified to date.
Citizens who have already printed/downloaded/captured the QR code on their COVID-19 vaccination record between September 19-24, are asked to destroy/delete any records with their COVID-19 QR code as the code will be made invalid. They are also asked to contact eHealth Saskatchewan’s Privacy Officer if they have noticed another individual’s name appear when their QR code is scanned. Email at privacyandaccess@eHealthsask.ca.
"We are working closely with our vendor to investigate and resolve any issues and prevent other problems,” eHealth Saskatchewan Vice President of Programs and Technology Davin Church said. “We understand the high demand in Saskatchewan for records to meet proof of vaccination requirements.”
Other options which may be considered as proof of COVID-19 vaccination:
- Wallet card or earlier version of your MySaskHealthRecord COVID-19 vaccine certificate
- COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health
The individual whose name and information has been erroneously captured has been contacted. The Office of the Information and Privacy Officer of Saskatchewan has been made aware of this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.