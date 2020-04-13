The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reminds residents to continue to access available emergency departments (EDs) and hospitals for the care patients need. Local EDs and hospitals remain safe places for individuals to go for acute care services.
Hospital emergency departments (EDs), cancer services, and urgent and emergent medical imaging (x-ray) and surgical services continue to be provided. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also continue to meet patient needs.
If you feel unwell and think you require urgent or emergent care, call 911 or go to a hospital emergency department. Medical professionals are there to care for you, just as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the rest of this announcement on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/April/Public-reminded-to-seek-emergency-and-hospital-care-when-needed.aspx
