Reserving your Parks Canada campsite for the 2021 season is just around the corner.
Parks Canada places are committed to providing visitors with safe and enjoyable experiences. Parks Canada continues to monitor and adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Reservations for the 2021 visitor season will open in April to allow visitors to make their reservations closer to the date of travel and with more information to help plan their visit. This will also provide Parks Canada additional time to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make any necessary changes to the campsites and experiences that can be reserved for the 2021 visitor season.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, visitors must follow the advice of public health experts and guidelines outlined by the Government of Saskatchewan at www.saskatchewan.ca while visiting or participating in any activities in Saskatchewan National Parks.
Reservations for camping in Prince Albert and Grasslands National Parks open on April 14, 2021 at 8 am CST, the local time zone in Saskatchewan. Reservations are strongly recommended, especially in the peak summer season and on weekends.
In Prince Albert National Park, visitors can make reservations for Beaver Glen Campground or Red Deer Campground. These campgrounds operate from May 21 to October 11, 2021.
Grasslands National Park campsites included in the reservation service are Frenchman Valley Campground, West Block backcountry camping, and Rock Creek Campground. Campsites can be reserved for dates from May 1 to October 11, 2021.
Come explore all that these parks have to offer and sleep under the stars after a day full of hiking and wildlife viewing. Reserve your 2021 campsites starting April 14 at 8 am CST, the local time zone in Saskatchewan, online at www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-737-3783.
To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are also encouraged visit the Parks Canada website, sign up for our e-newsletter, download Parks Canada’s mobile app, and follow us on social media for more information about Parks Canada’s destinations.
