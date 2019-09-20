Great Plains College is pleased to announce the addition of the Primary Care Paramedic certificate to its Swift Current Campus programming for the 2020-21 academic year. The part-time certificate program is set to begin September 2020.
In this 18-month program, students will gain the skills they need to deliver pre-hospital emergency care under high-pressure situations as a Primary Care Paramedic. Hands-on training and hospital and ambulance practicums will be an essential part of the program. Upon graduation, students will be eligible to write the provincial licensing exam for registration with the Saskatchewan College of Paramedics.
“We know the Primary Care Paramedic program is in demand in southwest Saskatchewan so we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring the offering to our Swift Current Campus,” said Shawna Smuk, region manager at Great Plains College. “The part-time offering will allow students to maintain employment while completing their studies, and it can greatly reduce the cost and time of travel that is required when this program isn’t offered in the region.”
The Primary Care Paramedic program is brokered from Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Saskatchewan’s regional colleges are eligible to offer the certificate on a scheduled rotation. Great Plains College last offered the Primary Care Paramedic program at its Rosetown Program Centre in 2015.
Applications are now being accepted for the program and can be completed online at greatplainscollege.ca/apply or in-person at Great Plains College.
For more information about the program, visit greatplainscollege.ca/pcp.
