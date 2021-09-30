Screening of ceremony on Facebook Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
The City of Swift Current, along with a number of regional partners, is pleased to announce that it will be showing a premiere screening of the historic Treaty 4 and Métis Nation Flag Raising Ceremony that took place on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at the Swift Current Flag Court, located on Treaty 4 territory, the unceded ancestral lands of the Cree, Anishinabek, Dakota, Nakota, and Lakota Nations and the homelands of the Metis people.
 
The event will begin at 7:00 PM on the City of Swift Current’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfSwiftCurrent.
 
We would like to thank our many partners for making this possible, including:
 
 
“Collectively, we encourage all citizens to take the time to watch this video and join us on our journey towards reconciliation,” said Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal. “This ceremony demonstrates the power of individuals, groups and communities working together with a common purpose, and we can only make progress if we continue to work together.”
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.