The City of Swift Current, along with a number of regional partners, is pleased to announce that it will be showing a premiere screening of the historic Treaty 4 and Métis Nation Flag Raising Ceremony that took place on Monday, September 27th, 2021 at the Swift Current Flag Court, located on Treaty 4 territory, the unceded ancestral lands of the Cree, Anishinabek, Dakota, Nakota, and Lakota Nations and the homelands of the Metis people.The event will begin at 7:00 PM on the City of Swift Current’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfSwiftCurrent.We would like to thank our many partners for making this possible, including:
- The Swift Current & Area Truth and Reconciliation Committee
- Nekaneet First Nation
- Métis Nation - Saskatchewan Western Region III
- Great Plains College
- Chinook School Division
- Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre
- Southwest Multicultural Association
- Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan
- Swift Current Branch Library“Collectively, we encourage all citizens to take the time to watch this video and join us on our journey towards reconciliation,” said Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal. “This ceremony demonstrates the power of individuals, groups and communities working together with a common purpose, and we can only make progress if we continue to work together.”
Premiere screening of the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation Flag Raising ceremony on Facebook tonight (Sept. 30)
- Contributed
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Premiere screening of the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation Flag Raising ceremony on Facebook tonight (Sept. 30)
- Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show results from Ranchman’s Ridin’ and Recitin’ event
- New Blenders season features diverse line-up of Canadian musicians
- Foremost Agricultural Resource Mode helps grow idea
- Mustard Seed in Medicine Hat gets help from agriculture community
- COVID-19 protocols now in place for WHL Broncos
- Two new apps launched to support proof of Covid-19 vaccination
- RCMP addresses concerns over hospital protest action during council meeting; discuss PACT worker
Most Popular
Articles
- Free Alberta Strategy Group (including Med. Hat MLA) calls on premier to make Alberta a sovereign jurisdiction
- Hilda provides backdrop for scenes for movie Father of Nations
- Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required broadly as of Oct. 1
- Restrictions Exemption Program currently underway in Alberta
- Two new apps launched to support proof of Covid-19 vaccination
- It’s not too late: An urgent letter to Albertans from the Alberta Medical Association Section of Intensive Care
- Morishita always wanted to serve his community, now province
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment deal with a variety of calls Sept. 17-19
- Writer believes Wilson-Raybould should have known better
- According to weekend log, Swift Current RCMP have calmer weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.