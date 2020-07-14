Locations of possible exposure named

The Saskatc​​hewan Health Authority is issuing an advisory after confirmation that individuals were at several businesses in the Swift Current have now tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 11. 

Anyone who atte​​​nded these businesses during the listed times should be monitoring for symptoms. If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact 811. For information on self- monitoring please go to www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19 and click on the About COVID-19 link. Individuals who want to be tested can contact 811 for a referral.​

This applies to the follo​​wing businesses:

  • K Motel, Swift​​ Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Credit Un​​ion, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times
  • Dickson A​​gencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times
  • Lac Pelletier Regio​​nal Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
  • Great W​​​est Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Walm​art, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m. 
  • Pion​​eer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
  • Canadi​​an Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
  • Canad​ian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
  • Cabri ​Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.
  • Canadi​an Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time. 

All the businesses have been complying with guidelines to​ minimize COVID-19 transmission and the public is being reminded to also play their part by continuing to take precautions to protect themselves and others in the community.  This includes physical distancing to maintain a 2-metre separation at all times, following one way directions in stores, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, self-isolating which means not going out to public places if sick.

The SHA issues a pu​blic health alert as a precaution when we are not able to clearly identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus. In general, businesses in the province have been compliant with public health measures; however, we know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if they have been at the businesses during the listed times.

It is also important to adhere to pu​blic health orders and municipal government guidelines, including limiting your social circles, travel restrictions and not attending large gatherings.

COVID-19 is still pre​sent in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease. Together we can make a positive difference and keep our communities safe.

