The Saskatchewan Health Authority is issuing an advisory after confirmation that individuals were at several businesses in the Swift Current have now tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 11.
Anyone who attended these businesses during the listed times should be monitoring for symptoms. If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact 811. For information on self- monitoring please go to www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19 and click on the About COVID-19 link. Individuals who want to be tested can contact 811 for a referral.
This applies to the following businesses:
- K Motel, Swift Current, June 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. & July 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Credit Union, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times
- Dickson Agencies, Swift Current, July 4, multiple times
- Lac Pelletier Regional Park Golf Course clubhouse, July 5, 3:45-4 p.m.
- Great West Auto Electric Ltd (Bumper-to-Bumper), Swift Current, July 6 and July 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Walmart, Swift Current, July 7, 6:30-6:45 p.m.
- Pioneer Co-op Grocery store, Swift Current, July 7, 5:20-5:50 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 7, 7:50-8 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 8, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Cabri Co-op, July 9, 11-11:15 a.m.
- Canadian Tire, Swift Current, July 10, unknown time.
All the businesses have been complying with guidelines to minimize COVID-19 transmission and the public is being reminded to also play their part by continuing to take precautions to protect themselves and others in the community. This includes physical distancing to maintain a 2-metre separation at all times, following one way directions in stores, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, self-isolating which means not going out to public places if sick.
The SHA issues a public health alert as a precaution when we are not able to clearly identify all possible close contacts during a period when there was a risk of transmission of the virus. In general, businesses in the province have been compliant with public health measures; however, we know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted and want to ensure residents are aware if they have been at the businesses during the listed times.
It is also important to adhere to public health orders and municipal government guidelines, including limiting your social circles, travel restrictions and not attending large gatherings.
COVID-19 is still present in Saskatchewan and we all have a responsibility to minimize the spread of the disease. Together we can make a positive difference and keep our communities safe.
