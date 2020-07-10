The Ponteix area had been affected once again by a lone individual that continues to enter our towns and villages to break and enter into the Village/RM Offices.
The accused’s history consists of entering between the hours of Midnight and 4 a.m. normally on Thursdays. A vehicle is parked on the outskirts of the Town/Village where the accused walks to their desired location.
Entry is normally gained by an exterior door, either by prying the door jam revealing the door lock or drilling the key mechanism. Once entry is gained, the accused will focus on locating the code for the safe by rummaging through desk drawers, looking on the back of the safe with an attempt to locate the safe combination. In the event the safe combination is not located, the accused will attempt to pry the door with a metal pry bar.
The accused has chosen to on most occasions, locate the cash box and remove cash only. Upon departure, the safe and exterior doors are normally secured providing a visual that there had not been any entry.
The RCMP continues to find ways to stop this person from causing any further issues. We are asking everyone to pass on the word, note who is in your community at unusual times, especially on Thursdays in the early morning hours.
The Ponteix Detachment remains dedicated and continues to attend every Community within our area of responsibility. With your assistance, we will be able to apprehend this person.
