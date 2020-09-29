The Ponteix RCMP received a report of a Break and Enter located in the Village of Kincaid.
The incident had taken place within the past week, with an unknown date or time. The suspect entered at the North West side of the Skating Rink, pryed the metal door open where entry was gained.
No items were reported missing. If you have any information to this advisory, please contact the Ponteix RCMP 306-625-6400, 310 RCMP or go to www.saskcrimewatch.ca.
