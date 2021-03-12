Effective Monday, March 29, the current owners of Standard Motors, Standard Dodge and Standard Nissan in Swift Current and Standard Chevrolet Buick GMC Shaunavon Ltd. in Southwest Saskatchewan have acquired their latest automotive dealership located in Medicine Hat.
The transaction grows the footprint of the Plewis family in the automotive retail and service business by expanding into Alberta and, together, all the dealerships fall under the umbrella of the “Plewis Automotive Group”.
The dealership being acquired is Jackson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, owned by Kevin Knight and the Knight Automotive Group. As of March 29, 2021, the new dealership will operate with the name “Standard Medicine Hat Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram” or simply “Standard Jeep Ram” for short.
Ryan Plewis, Partner with the Plewis Automotive Group Inc., says “This is a very exciting announcement for us as we are expanding our footprint and investment into Alberta. As a family-owned venture, we look forward to working with the great staff already at the store and building relationships though our philosophy of community involvement in Medicine Hat and area as well.” Mark Plewis, Partner, adds “In Southwest Saskatchewan, we built our business on providing top-notch customer service and having a reputation for offering great value to both our customers and the communities we serve. We are excited for this opportunity and look forward to continuing that commitment in Medicine Hat.”
Plewis Automotive Group Inc. is owned and operated by brothers, Ryan and Mark Plewis. The Plewis family has a long history of business in Swift Current and area with the original business, Standard Motors, having operated continuously for four generations since 1910. The group now operates five dealerships in southwest Saskatchewan and southeast Alberta.
