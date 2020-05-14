The City of Swift Current, in partnership with the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association, is pleased to announce that Market Square will be opening to the public on June 13, with limited services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans are currently underway to accommodate essential services within the market setting as outlined in the Public and Farmers Market Guidelines set out by the Government of Saskatchewan last week. These guidelines set out rules that include measures to limit the number of people present in the market area to ensure safe physical distancing, the provision of hand-washing facilities and an increase in cleaning and disinfecting requirements.
In addition, vendors will only be permitted to sell food items intended to be consumed off-site, and there will be no seating, musical performances or children’s activities permitted to minimize social gathering. The Market will be operating at reduced hours, initially from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturdays beginning June 13th.
“Market Square has become an integral part of our community over the years, and we’re happy that we can offer some of the services that patrons have come to expect,” said Tim Marcus, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Our priority is the health and safety of both our vendors and our patrons, and we are confident that the measures that we take will ensure just that.”
While some of the elements that add to the “Market experience” will not be available when Market Square opens in June, the City will continue to monitor provincial guidelines as they evolve and update the operating plan accordingly.
“As restrictions continue to be lifted at the Provincial level, we will incorporate these changes into the way we operate the Market,” said Marcus. “We’re very fortunate that our efforts and sacrifices as a community during these last several weeks have brought us to a place where we can begin to slowly bring back the Market.”
In collaboration with the Swift Current & District Farmer’s Market Association, the City will be releasing more details regarding the opening of Market Square in the near future. The City would like to thank its sponsors, partners and patrons for their patience as plans are developed.
