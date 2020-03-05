Swift Current's Central School held a special Pink Shirt Day assembly on Feb. 26 to raise awareness about bullying and to encourage students to be kind and to be buddies.
The assembly included poetry and dance performances with anti-bullying themes, and the Central School choir sang their song about bullying.
This song was created last fall by Central School students during a songwriting process that involved the entire student body and also included a day-lon
