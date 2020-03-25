Today, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is launching a dedicated, toll-free phone line for people who have general questions about the COVID-19 pandemic that are not health-specific.
The 1-855-559-5502 (for Regina residents: 306-787-8539) line will be staffed 16 hours a day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., by operators who will be able to answer questions or point people to information ranging from government services to travel restrictions.
“We expect this new line to free up room for 811 healthcare professionals to reach more people who may be experiencing medical issues,” SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said.
People are encouraged to access the latest, most accurate information on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19.
If people have symptoms or health concerns, they are encouraged to phone 811.
To learn more about the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/crown-corporations/saskatchewan-public-safety-agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.