The Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Campsite Reservation Launch is set to begin May 4, with a camping start date of June 1.
“While the reservation launch was initially delayed due to COVID-19, we are pleased to cautiously open for the 2020 camping season,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Gene Makowsky said. “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our parks, where they can naturally physical distance and enjoy the outdoors. However, campers should be aware of numerous restrictions and understand that at least at first, camping will look different this year.”
Saskatchewan Provincial Parks were included in Premier Scott Moe’s announcement to begin re-opening the provincial economy, a methodical and phased-in approach to slowly and responsibly lift restrictions.
Re-Open Saskatchewan will consist of five phases, the first of which includes re-opening parks and campgrounds.
On May 4, 2020, campers can begin reserving campsites through the online reservation system. As well, parks will open to vehicle traffic for Saskatchewan residents to allow activities such as angling, hiking and biking. Park users will be required to follow physical distancing rules and are encouraged to be mindful while on docks, trails and in the parks. The safety of park staff and visitors remains a top priority.
At first, campgrounds will be open to 50 per cent capacity, meaning only every other campsite will be available for booking. To limit travel between provinces, camping in provincial parks will only be open to Saskatchewan residents starting June 1, until further notice.
Reservations for campsites will open at 7 a.m. on the scheduled days below, with the queue opening at 6:40 a.m. Staggered launch dates and the queuing system will be implemented again in 2020 to help manage the volume the site experiences. Campers must reserve online or through the call centre.
The schedule is as follows:
• Monday, May 4: Seasonal campsites across provincial parks*
• Wednesday, May 6: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap
• Thursday, May 7: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge
• Friday, May 8: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson
• Monday, May 11: Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake
• Tuesday, May 12: Cypress Hills
• Wednesday, May 13: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake
• Thursday, May 14: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain
Seasonal and nightly campsites can be reserved through the online system at https://saskparks.goingtocamp.com or through the call centre at 1-855-737-7275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.