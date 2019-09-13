On Sept. 11, NDP candidate Trevor Pederson was officially nominated by Cypress Hills–Grasslands NDP members as their candidate for the 2019 federal election during a nomination meeting that took place in Swift Current.
“It is an honour and privilege to represent the NDP once again for this election,” said Pederson. “We need a Member of Parliament that is visible in our communities; someone who will listen and voice the local concerns of Cypress Hills–Grasslands in Ottawa.”
The NDP is pleased to have a strong local voice in Pederson to help improve the lives of everyday people in south-western Saskatchewan and in communities across the country.
The decision to run was one that Peterson was pleased to make. “I’m excited to be a bold, progressive voice for Cypress Hills–Grasslands. I am running to bring accountability to elected office, and ensure that people can count on the words and the actions of their Member of Parliament. I’m excited to work with the NDP to bring the solutions people need in Cypress Hills–Grasslands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.