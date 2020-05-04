Paving starts this week
The City of Swift Current wishes to advise residents and motorists that, beginning Monday, May 4th, the annual paving program will begin with spot repairs in various areas of the city, which will result in brief traffic restrictions to accommodate the work. 
 
Weather pending, the paving program will continue throughout May and into the summer months. When traffic is impacted significantly, the City will advise with additional news releases, notices to Emergency Medical Services, and posts to City social media accounts. 
 
“We just want to make the public aware of the general impact of paving repairs as the season starts. Traffic will be minimally affected, such as limited to one lane for brief periods as patching repairs are made, but the contractor will have signage to guide people through,” explains Mitch Minken, General Manager of Infrastructure & Operations. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we restore our streets throughout construction season.”
 
The City would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.

