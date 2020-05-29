The House of Commons held limited sittings on Monday and Tuesday before resuming the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic on Wednesday. Jeremy Patzer, Member of Parliament for Cypress Hills—Grasslands joined a limited number of his Conservative colleagues in Ottawa for these three days. Following two days of debate, Parliament once again voted to suspend its regular business until September 21st.
“The government has had a lot of time to reposition themselves for a pandemic, but they still won’t take Parliament seriously,” said Patzer on Tuesday. “I came back here to do my job.”
In addition to his regular work with the Industry Committee, he had an opportunity to ask questions in a virtual meeting for the Agriculture and Agri-Food Committee. Meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the committee heard from different groups representing industry and agricultural workers. Patzer focused on the status of domestic food supply and employment for Canadian students.
Patzer referenced an announcement by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture calling on the government to prioritize the sector, which was released a month and a half ago. “So from your perspective, is Canadian agriculture better off now than it was, say, two months ago?” he asked.
A witness for the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council, who is also involved with the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, responded, “I don’t think that they’re better off now with the support programs that are out there.” He also added, “There’s still lots of uncertainty. People are going bankrupt and there will be lots more over the next year or so.”
In light of the ongoing concern about the amount of staff and observing public health standards, Patzer inquired, “Do you believe that we are on track to maintain food production here in Canada, or are we at risk of any break in our domestic supply?”
The same witness answered, “There's already been some breakage in the distribution channels initially. It's starting to come back up, but there's still a dire need for production for farmers to be able to get their crops off the fields or out of the ocean in my case, because I also work with seafood farmers. In particular, because of the way the value chains have changed from retail to back and forth from the restaurants, that's causing major problems with a lot of the small producers throughout Canada.”
Prior to this meeting, Patzer and his Conservative colleagues had already questioned the Minister of Agriculture and other industry groups appearing at the Industry Committee. Following Wednesday’s meeting, the threat to Canadian agriculture appears to be growing. “The government has shown a gross lack of interest to agriculture’s dire situation,” said Patzer. “It’s just unacceptable.”
Some parliamentary committees will continue to work over the summer months. “I’m ready to do anything I can to call out the government’s inaction,” said Patzer. “After nearly three months, they have failed to show us that they are planning ahead for agriculture or the rest of the economy.”
Patzer will continue to work in Cypress Hills—Grasslands for the coming week.
