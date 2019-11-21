Jeremy Patzer, Member of Parliament for Cypress Hills—Grasslands, was officially sworn into Parliament today.
Surrounded by family and staff, he was sworn into the 43rd Parliament after winning the seat for the first time in last month’s Federal election, taking 81% of the vote.
“I am incredibly grateful for the trust my constituents have placed in me. It is an honour and privilege to serve you in the House of Commons, and I look forward to working together with you so that I can represent you to the best of my ability.”
The House is set to resume on December 5th, where all MPs are expected to be in Parliament to elect the Speaker of the House for the 43rd Parliament. “I’m excited to get to work,” said Patzer. “The Government has big plans—many of which will have significant implications for our great riding—and we’re needing to hold them accountable on those decisions going forward, and countering them with ideas that will best set Canada up for success.”
Patzer takes over the Conservative seat from his predecessor, David Anderson, who was the Member of Parliament for Cypress Hills—Grasslands from December of 2000 to September of 2019. “I want to thank Mr. Anderson for his many years of faithful service,” said Patzer. “I know I have big shoes to fill, but I pray I can fill them with the same dignity and honour Mr. Anderson demonstrated as our representative.”
