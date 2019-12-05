SaskAbilities does a lot of beneficial work in Swift Current. Here, the City of Swift Current officially proclaimed Sept. 1-7 as SaskAbilities Awareness Week during a regular council meeting, Aug. 26. From left to right, SaskAbilities client volunteers Danny Goebel and Denise Legault, Mayor Denis Perrault, SaskAbilities client volunteers Carrie Funk and Cody Lynne Lingenfelter, and SaskAbilities Community Connector Dillon Currie.